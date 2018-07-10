Thieves steal more than $45,000 in jewelry from store, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for two men who stole eight diamond rings valued at more than $45,000 from a Pembroke Pines jewelry store in June.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday from Elite Fine Jewelry Store inside the Pembroke Lakes Mall in hopes of finding the thieves.

Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the men entered the store around 6:30 p.m. on June 16. While one man acts as a lookout, the other reaches over the showcase counter and takes a tray of diamond rings, Conwell said.

Both men fled the store before employees who were attending to other customers noticed the theft, Conwell said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.