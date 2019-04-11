Thieves take tires from 6 cars in Weston, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for the thieves that left several drivers stranded Thursday morning in Broward County's Weston community.

Six drivers woke up to missing rims and tires. Detectives responded to the area of the Weston Place Apartments, 16000 S. Post Rd., to investigate the overnight heist targeting Toyotas and Hondas.

Corina Cordova was among the victims. She said her apartment complex is partially responsible because the gates are never closed, and she said this leaves them vulnerable.

"I get so mad because you know like this cost me a lot and they don’t want to put up the gate because it is going to generate a lot of traffic," Cordova said.

According to Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, detectives are encouraging car owners to use specialty locks on their tires to deter thefts. The wheel locks, which vary depending on the wheel style, can only be removed with a key.

Oglesby said detectives are asking any residents with surveillance video to contact them

