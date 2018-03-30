Toddler accidentally burned by boiling water in North Lauderdale, authorities say

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 1 1/2-year-old boy was accidentally burned by boiling water Friday afternoon in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1400 block of Southwest 74th Avenue.

More News Headlines

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the incident, but no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

According to detectives, the toddler was removing something off the stove and dropped the pot, accidentally pouring the water on himself.

Deputies said the toddler's mother was at home at the time of the incident.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Sargis said the boy was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Sargis said the toddler suffered severe burns, but is expected to survive.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.