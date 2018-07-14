Toddler dies after left inside parked car for hours in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 17-month-old toddler who was in a parked vehicle for hours died Friday afternoon, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The Pembroke Pines Fire Department personnel, who responded to where the vehicle was parked outside of a medical plaza on the 2200 block of North University Drive, attempted to save the boy's life.

"Regrettably, CPR life-saving efforts and Fire Rescue transport did not prevent an unfortunate tragedy," Sgt. Adam Feiner wrote in a statement.

One of the boy's parents left him in the car and went to work, police said. The engine was off and the windows were up.

Police officers responded about 5 p.m., and detectives were still investigating the incident some four hours later.

