Toddler dies after left inside parked car for hours in Pembroke Pines, police say

Pembroke Pines police officers investigate boy's death

By Christian De La Rosa - Reporter, Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 17-month-old toddler who was in a parked vehicle for hours died Friday afternoon, according to the  Pembroke Pines Police Department. 

The Pembroke Pines Fire Department personnel, who responded to where the vehicle was parked outside of a medical plaza on the 2200 block of North University Drive, attempted to save the boy's life. 

"Regrettably, CPR life-saving efforts and Fire Rescue transport did not prevent an unfortunate tragedy," Sgt. Adam Feiner wrote in a statement. 

One of the boy's parents left him in the car and went to work, police said. The engine was off and the windows were up. 

Police officers responded about 5 p.m., and detectives were still investigating the incident some four hours later. 

