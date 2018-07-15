Toddler left inside parked car for hours in Pembroke Pines dies, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 17-month-old boy who was in a parked car for more than eight hours under the sweltering South Florida sun died Friday afternoon, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Pembroke Pines firefighters tried to save the toddler after finding him in the car parked outside a medical plaza in the 2200 block of North University Drive.

"Regrettably, the child passed away," Sgt. Adam Feiner told reporters at a Friday evening news conference.

One of the boy's parents left him in the car and went to work, Feiner said. The engine was off and the windows were rolled up.

Police are investigating the death.

The identities of the boy or his parents haven't been released.

