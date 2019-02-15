Tourist from Israel disappears after taking Uber to Sawgrass Mills, brother says

Nir Duanne, 22, was reported missing after he failed to return to his brother's home Feb. 13 from Sawgrass Mills.

SUNRISE, Fla. - A tourist from Israel disappeared Wednesday after taking an Uber to the Sawgrass Mills mall, his brother told Local 10 News on Friday.

According to Meir Duanne, his brother, Nir Duanne, 22, had been staying with him at his home in Lauderhill for about two weeks.

"He doesn't have friends here. He doesn't have relatives here. He is not working here, so it is all, like, very weird," Meir Duanne said.

Meir Duanne said his sister was the last person to speak to Nir Duanne around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"He sounded positive. He sounded very good, like nothing unusual," Meir Duanne said. "They hung up the phone and that was the last time anyone heard from him."

Meir Duanne reported his brother missing the next day after he realized his brother left behind his passport, a six-month visa and the majority of his cash.

"He left his laptop here, he left all of his clothing here, his suitcase. He basiclly didn't walk out with anything from the house, so that is why I was so concerned," Meir Duanne said.

He said the Uber app shows that his brother was dropped off at a medical center a short distance away from Sawgrass Mills. According to Meir Duanne, his brother planned to walk to the mall from the medical center.

According to a Sunrise police report, Meir Duanne tried to call his brother but his phone went straight to voicemail.

Nir Duanne has had no activity on Uber or social media since Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the police report, there were no medical calls Wednesday from Sawgrass Mills and mall security did not have any calls for service matching the description of Nir Duanne.

Police said Nir Duanne was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and jeans.

His brother said he has contacted the Israeli Embassy and his parents have filed a missing person's report with Interpol.

"The whole family is terrified of the worst," Meir Duanne said. "We don't want to think about it. Hopefully we are going to find him."

Authorities said Nir Duanne does not suffer from mental illness or physical disabilities and he is not known to use drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.



