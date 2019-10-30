Tourist released from jail, arrested for allegedly gambling with child left in car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man arrested after police said he and his girlfriend left her daughter in a car while they gambled in a casino was released from jail Tuesday night.

Carlos Pluas, 32, told Local 10 News that he had no clue about his girlfriend's little girl.

Police said that Pluas and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Sinthyia Pinargote, left her 7-year-old daughter in the car while they gambled at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino late Sunday night.

The girl was found alone in their vehicle.

The couple have been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

Police said they came to South Florida on vacation from Ecuador.

Sintia Pinargote and Carlos Enrique Herrera Pluas

Pinargote claimed she only left her daughter in the car for a short time while picking up her boyfriend, but police said surveillance video from the casino told a different story.

The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

