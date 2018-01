DAVIE, Fla. - A rollover crash on a ramp to the Turnpike was causing traffic delays in Davie Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed access to the ramp from westbound I-595 to the Turnpike's southbound lanes.

"The driver lost control and the tractor-trailer rolled on its side," FHP Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said.

Firefighters were dealing with a fuel leak.

