Train horns to go quiet in Broward County just after midnight

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Just after midnight, train horns will go quiet in Broward County.

The change is not just for Virgin Trains USA, formerly known as Brightline, but is for all trains that operate 24/7 on tracks in Broward County.

"Finally, after almost three years of waiting, the horns are finally coming off the trains and people can get a good night sleep," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said.

While the horns aren't literally coming off the trains, Trantalis said the city is celebrating the beginning of new quiet zones for Broward County.

After years of planning and delays, safety improvements are now at a level that is acceptable for trains to pass through without those ear-splitting blasts.

"The crossing gates have now been enhanced," Trantalis said. "They've doubled them, as well as putting medians where people have a tendency to kind of sneak through. So whatever it took, we're now ready, safe and quiet."

The quiet zone rule goes into place just after midnight and train companies and local leaders are telling people to be smart.

If you see the gates starting to come down, don't try to beat them. Follow the signs and keep yourself and everyone around you safe.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.