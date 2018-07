POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A truck fire along Interstate 95 near Pompano Beach has shut down a portion of the northbound lanes, authorities said.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. just south of the Atlantic Boulevard exit. No was hurt in the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The same area was the site of a three-car crash around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. A portion of the highway was closed for about an hour, causing traffic delays.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.