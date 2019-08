Authorities are investigating a shooting in Coconut Creek that left two dead and three injured — including a police officer.

- A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Coconut Creek left two people dead and three injured, including a police officer. Coconut Creek Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive. The survivors were taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.