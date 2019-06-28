Uber driver killed in Oakland Park crash, 2 others injured

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - An Uber driver was killed early Thursday in a crash in Oakland Park, authorities confirmed Friday.

The crash was reported around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Commercial Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Juan Ternera, 37, of Miami, was heading east on Commercial Boulevard while transporting a passenger in his white Nissan Altima while a gray Nissan Altima was heading west on the same roadway at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the gray car, driven by MD Yeasin Ibne Shams, 25, of Tamarac, went airborne as it crossed over the railroad tracks at Dixie Highway and rotated as it slid across multiple lanes of traffic.

According to authorities, the gray car lightly swiped an Acura TL as it entered the eastbound lanes and then continued in a southern direction, striking Ternera's car.

Shams, Ternera and Ternera’s passenger were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where Ternera died.

Shams remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Ternera's passenger sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said.

Traffic homicide investigators said the vehicles collided with such force that the engine of Shams' car separated from the vehicle. The battery and other vehicle parts were also scattered on the roadway.

Authorities said the driver of the Acura remained at the scene and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.



