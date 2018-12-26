Upset about price of cigarettes, man threatens clerk with rifle, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill man was arrested last week after police said after he threatened a store clerk with a loaded long rifle because he was upset over the price of cigarettes.

Robert Lewis Miller, 60, faces charges of aggravated assault and improper exhibit of a firearm.

According to the arrest report, Miller entered the Lauderhill Supermarket in the 2000 block NW 49th Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday and asked to buy two packs of Pall Mall cigarettes, but when the clerk told him the price was $11, he got angry, saying two packs normally cost $10.

Robert Lewis Miller is accused of threatening a Lauderhill store clerk with a rifle.

The clerk contacted his manager and confirmed the price was $5.50 per pack. Miller, who was holding a $10 bill, then repeatedly shouted at the clerk and threatened him, saying "Come on let's fight," the report said. The clerk told Miller to leave the store but when Miller left he said he would be back, the report said.

A few minutes, Miller returned, holding a Wesson M&P-15 long rifle. Surveillance video from the store shows Miller walking into the store with the rifle slung over his shoulder as shocked customers move away from him and leave the store.

He approached the clerk and said, "You must not know who I am" and then pointed the rifle at the clerk, the report said. Miller kept repeatedly shouting, "You must not know who I am" and clerk ducked behind the counter and called 911. Miller left the store once he realized the clerk had called police, the report said.

Police said an officer arrested Miller while he was still holding the rifle. Police said the rifle was loaded.

Miller appeared in court last week, where Judge Kim Mollica set his bond at $25,000. He was ordered surrender any weapons in his possession to police, wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim or the Lauderhill Supermarket.

Prosecutors had argued for $50,000 bond, saying his response to the higher price of cigerettes was "extremely alarming and concerning."

