Vandals caught on video smashing family's windshield

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach family is asking the public for help to identify two women who were caught on video early Monday smashing the rear windshield of the family's car.

Anna Williams said the women approached her home near Northwest First Terrace and Northwest 28th Street around 1:30 a.m. The family's security camera captured the women taking hammers to the rear windshield of the family's 2015 Chevrolet sedan.

The women punched a large hole in the windshield. The rest of the window is cracked throughout.

Williams said her mother heard the noise outside and chased the women off. The pair fled in a silver Kia, Williams said.

Williams said the family has lived in the neighborhood for several years, and this is the first time something like this has happened.

"I feel violated ... We don't feel safe," Williams said.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

