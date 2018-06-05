Victims of crane collapse in Lauderhill to receive temporary aid

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - The Tampa-based crane rental and rigging service involved in the crane collapse that left two families homeless in Lauderhill promised to provide temporary housing.

Sims Crane & Equipment released a statement Tuesday after one of their cranes tipped over when contractors were installing poles for Florida Power & Light.

Tamar Elsdunne learned of about the crane collapse about 3:30 p.m. May 30 in the 4300 block of Northwest 11th Street when she watched a video on Local 10 News' Facebook.

"Crazy," Elsdunne said. "It's like being struck by lightning. It's like, the one house you have, the crane falls on. You can't explain that."

Aside from providing Elsdunne and the other homeowner temporary aid, Sims Crane is also holding safety training for more than 472 employees on June 23, according to Dean Sims, the company's vice president of marketing.

"After an incident like this, we have to take a step back and reaffirm our commitment to safety," Sims said. "The safety and security of the families in the neighborhoods where we work are of the utmost importance to us."

For more information call Sims Crane at 1-888-972-7263.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue

