Video shows alleged Broward Sheriff's Office police brutality in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A group of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were recently caught on video in an alleged case of police brutality in Tamarac.

The blood stains were still on the street Thursday. Dozens of teenagers were watching and recording when a deputy used a pepper spray on a teenager and another deputy jumped in to punch the teen and bang his head on the concrete.

Students from nearby JP Taravella High School say they were outside of the McDonald’s restaurant at 8375 N. Pine Island Rd., at the Tamarac Town Square to watch two teenagers fight.

The deputies arrested the two teenagers: One for battery on a law enforcement officer and another for resisting arrest. The Broward Sheriff's Office has yet to provide more details, but a man who said he witnessed the arrest said the deputies went "way too far."

