Video shows driver of Taekwondo school van left children alone inside

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Angela Schmidt couldn't believe what she was seeing. She reported the driver of a van left children alone with the keys in the ignition Friday in a parking lot in Hollywood.

After she said she saw the children alone in the van for 10 minutes, Schmidt said the driver walked out of Dunkin' Donuts and approached her to give her a flyer of the business in Fort Lauderdale.

"Family Taekwondo. Ages 3 and up."

The van had the same advertising with the driver's phone number. When she confronted the driver, he allegedly said, "It's just a quick coffee."

Schmidt shared the incident on Facebook, after her children said they recognized the kids who were trapped inside as students from Sheridan Hills Elementary and Stirling Elementary schools.

"Parents should know their children are being left alone."

