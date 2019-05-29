Video shows man accused of attacking U.S. Marine veteran in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Detectives are searching for the man who recently attacked a 25-year-old decorated military war veteran who has been adapating to life as a civilian since 2016.

The attacker hit U.S. Marine Cpl. Mitchell Clarich from behind after he opened a door for his 23-year-old date at a restaurant, according to the Davie Police Department. Detectives believe the attacker likely hit him from behind with an object.

Clarich and Brio were on a date at the Quarterdeck, a restaurant at 3155 S. University Dr. His date told police officers the attacker was part of a group of men who were being rowdy at the restaurant, and he ran away after knocking Clarich out.

A relative told police officers Clarich underwent surgery after the April 24 attack, and he needed four screws to shut his jaw for six weeks, according to the incident report. Aside from undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw, he could also need hearing aids.

Officers questioned two men -- identified in the incident report as Christian Agostos and Daniel Dadonna -- who witnesses say were in the same table with the suspect.

Detectives released surveillance video showing the attacker and they are asking for anyone with information about him to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $3,000 reward.

