Water in Pembroke Pines to be affected by chlorination preventive maintenance procedure

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The city of Pembroke Pines has notified residents and businesses in the city that it will be performing a chlorination preventive maintenance procedure beginning Friday on the city's Water Distribution System.

The procedure will run for two weeks, ending April 1.

According to a city notice, the city's drinking water will continue to meet all federal and state water quality standards during the maintenance time. However, some "may notice a slight chlorine taste and/or chlorine odor in the water."

"Residents on kidney dialysis or those who have other medical conditions should contact their health care providers for more information about increased chlorine levels in their drinking water during this time frame," the notice stated. "Fish owners should also take necessary precautions during this procedure."

Residents in Pembroke Pines may see fire hydrants running in their neighborhood during this time, which is part of the normal maintenance process.

Residents or business owners with questions may call the city's Utilities Customer Service Department at 954-518-9000, or visit www.ppines.com.



