West Park man stabbed to death outside home

Leon Fraizer , 60, pictured in his driver's license photo, was stabbed to death April 9 outside his home in West Park, authorities said.

WEST PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a man outside a rooming house Monday night.

The stabbing was reported just after 9 p.m. outside the victim's home, which he shares with several other people, in the 5100 block of SW 18 Street.

Deputies said a visitor found Leon Frazier, 60, bleeding profusely from an apparent stab wound moments after the incident.

Frazier was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

The killer fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.