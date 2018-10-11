West Park residents evacuated from homes during SWAT standoff

WEST PARK, Fla. - Residents of a West Park neighborhood were evacuated from their homes overnight during a SWAT standoff.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that someone stole a car in Miramar and drove it to Southwest 20th Avenue in West Park where they crashed it into some parked cars Wednesday night.

Neighbors said the person then ran to 21st Street, leading officers to evacuate homes to search for the criminal.

"When I came home last night, I heard a big boom," Leroy Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said it all started around 11 p.m.

"And then, all of a sudden, I walked outside and the police came and told me to go back in the house," he said.

Wilkerson's car was one of several vehicles damaged during the incident.

The incident prompted a nightlong SWAT response, which included K-9 searches and drone surveillance.

"I was highly shocked and then, all of a sudden, police everywhere. They jumped out the sky," Wilkerson said.

Police cleared the scene just as the sun came up Thursday, but have yet to confirm what exactly happened.

Wilkerson said he saw one person get arrested, but doesn't know if more people were involved. Right now, he has what he sees as a more pressing question

"I want to know who gone fix my car," he said.

The owner of the stolen car confirmed to Local 10 News that his car was taken in Miramar.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter later confirmed in an email that the agency's SWAT team assisted Hallandale Beach police and Miramar police with arresting an armed robber.

No other details have been released by authorities.

