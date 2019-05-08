Weston man sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for bank robberies, attempted carjacking

The FBI says David L. Brasher robbed a Bank of America in Fort Lauderdale.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Weston man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 ½ years in federal prison for two bank robberies and an attempted carjacking.

David Brasher, 36, pleaded guilty on Feb. 22 to two counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted carjacking.

U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas sentenced Brasher to a total of 66 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Dimitrouleas also ordered Brasher to pay a total of $18,826 in restitution.

According to prosecutors, Brasher robbed a teller at a Wells Fargo Bank in Sunrise on Oct. 30, 2018.

Prosecutors said he handed the teller a note demanding cash and stating that he had a bomb.

He also raised his shirt and displayed what the teller thought was a handgun, prosecutors said.

According to court record, Brasher fled the bank with $18,613.

Prosecutors said he robbed a Bank of American in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 6 and once again handed a teller a note demanding cash and warning that he had a bomb.

Prosecutors said he got away with $2,815 during that robbery.

Brasher was also convicted of trying to carjack a woman and her daughter in a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale hours after the robbery at the Bank of America.

Prosecutors said he threatened her with a beer bottle and told her he would kill her if she didn't hand over her keys.

The woman screamed for help and her husband, who was a short distance away, ran over and punched Brasher in the head.

Brasher then ran away, authorities said.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.