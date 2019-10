SUNRISE, Fla. - Three people were detained Wednesday in connection with a lockdown at Westpine Middle School.

Sunrise police said the school was placed on lockdown while they searched for a student who made a verbal threat to another student.

Authorities detained three people at a nearby park.

Many parents heard about the lockdown and drove to the school to pick up their children.

The lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported.

