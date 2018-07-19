Wife seeks justice for husband 5 months after his killing in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Five months after he was found shot to death inside his Lauderhill vacation home, Martin Young's wife is speaking out about the three people arrested in the case and the two suspects still on the run.

"For a long time, it just seemed like a moment that wasn't real," Nikki Young said. "They've torn my family apart. They've inflicted a great deal of pain on us."

In the early-morning hours of Feb. 11, Martin Young was found dead inside his condo on the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive.

Surveillance video shows Young bringing three women back to his condo on the morning of his murder. Investigators believe those same women eventually let two men inside the complex.

All five were later spotted on surveillance video running away from the scene, right after Young was killed.

"He was a very friendly person, so there was no need for anyone to hurt him," his wife said. "It's still just a great mystery to me as to why they would do something so awful."

Detectives were later able to identify four of the five suspects, and arrested three of them earlier this month.

"It was bittersweet," Nikki Young said. "I remember being happy that they were able to make an arrest, but I remember also being sad, having to actually go through all that."

The suspects arrested were identified as Laura Daniella Perez Lozano, 23, of Colombia; Cristal David Cardona Quinonez, 18, of Colombia; and Juan David Uribe Cardona, 23, of Orlando.

All three were booked into the Broward County Main Jail on murder charges.

One of the two suspects still on the run is Alejandra Porras, 25, on Homestead. The final suspect still has not been identified, and is seen wearing a red dress in the surveillance video.

"While it's a relief that three have been arrested, we won't have any sense of closure until all five of those people are brought to justice," Young's wife said.

Anyone with information that can help police find the two remaining suspects is asked to call Detective Allison with the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4711 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

