Wilton Manors officer under review after video shows possible mistreatment of K-9 partner

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A Wilton Manors police officer's conduct is under review after a viral video shows him allegedly mistreating a K-9 officer during a traffic stop.

The driver said the officer pulled him over for tinted windows, but when that officer got his K-9 involved in a search, the man began recording the incident.

The video has a lot of people on social media pretty upset.

The man behind the camera said the officer and his K-9 partner, who can be seen circling his car, originally pulled him over to tell him his car’s tint was too dark.

The Wilton Manors police officer can be seen yanking the dog sharply, as if it did something wrong, and then walk out of the frame.

The Facebook post says the traffic stop happened on Powerline Road, north of Sunrise in Wilton Manors.

Local 10 News spoke to several people who are trainers of these kind of dogs. They said that yank the handler does is called a correction and it’s actually not too hard of a correction in certain scenarios. They said the problem is they don't see anything in this video that would require that.

The trainers we spoke with told us they didn't want to go on camera because police were involved, but one man with years of experience told us what he saw is called a "hard correction." He said the problem with it is that it would normally be used in a scenario where either the dog or someone else was in immediate danger -- which clearly was not the case.

The trainers Local 10 spoke with said ultimately it was hard to comment on the video without knowing what exactly the officer was trying to get the dog to do, since the officer can't be heard giving a command in the video.

Wilton Manors assistant police Chief Gary Blocker sent a statement that said, in part, "Currently, the K-9 partner is in the care of a veterinarian where a medical assessment is being conducted. Furthermore, our agency is conducting a full investigation into this matter and the officer has been re-assigned from K-9 duties pending this review.”

