Wilton Manors police car set on fire

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Police are trying to find a man who may be responsible for setting a Wilton Manors police car on fire.

The arson occurred early in the morning July 26 in the parking lot of the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Wilton Manors police said someone threw an unknown accelerant, possibly a Molotov cocktail, onto the marked police cruiser, setting it on fire.

"There was an unknown accelerant and, as you can tell, the object did roll down and end up on the ground, down on the asphalt and then did extinguish itself," Wilton Manors police spokeswoman Jennifer Bickhardt said.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video and shows a flash at the time the object was thrown.

"We don't know what the intentions were," Bickhardt said. "We don't know if it was, you know, someone trying to be silly, and, you know, do a prank, someone against the Wilton Manors Police Department, someone against the law enforcement community or someone just against the city of Wilton Manors."

Police have released surveillance video from a nearby gas station of a man wanted for questioning about the incident who possibly witnessed the incident.

No officers were inside the police car at the time and nobody was injured.

"It could have been a lot worse, so we are very grateful that this is the only damage done," Bickhardt said. "But with any type of incident like this, it's serious."

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton Manors police at 954-390-2192. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



