Woman, 22, accused of threatening to blow up Davie police officer's car

Harley Rivers Violette, 23, of Sunrise, is accused of threatening to harm a Davie police officer, authorities said.

DAVIE, Fla. - A South Florida woman was arrested Thursday, more than a year after she allegedly threatened a Davie police officer on social media.

Harley Rivers Violette, 23, of Sunrise, was taken into custody by Coral Springs police on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

A capias was issued to all Florida sheriffs in January regarding Violette.

Davie police said they were notified last year by a woman who saw two threatening videos and a picture on Violette's Snapchat.

Police said the video and image were posted on April 4, 2018, and were recorded by the witness on an iPad, so the suspect would not be notified about the recording.

According to an arrest report, one video shows a Davie police car in the process of getting washed at University Car Wash at 5555 S. University Drive. The video zooms in on the vehicle's unit number and Violette is heard in the video saying, "Should I blow it up guys? So about to blow this b**** up. Oh my God. I hate him so much," the report stated.

Police said Violette then posted a photo of herself with the caption, "I knew this day was coming but I wasn't ready for it all. I never saw this n**** before so I had no f***ing clue it was him and weird enough I had a strong feeling it was so I checked the car number and signature and it was. I already broke down and it took everything in me not to say some f*** s*** to this scum. I really wasn't ready for this. #LONGLIVEBRANDON."

According to the arrest report, the officer assigned to the police car at the car wash was involved in a crash in 2013 involving a man named Brandon Abercrombie, who was fleeing from another Davie police officer.

Authorities said Abercrombie was killed in the crash.

According to the report, a second video was posted on the suspect's Snapchat account showing the police car being cleaned outside the car wash.

Police said the video was captioned, "I wanna blow it up or slash his tires. F***ING SOMETHING."

Violette is being held at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach.



