Woman arrested in back-to-back bank robberies in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Sunrise woman accused of robbing two banks in Broward County last week was arrested Monday, the FBI said.

Christina Rossi, 33, faces federal charges in the robberies. The FBI said Broward County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rossi in North Lauderdale without incident.

The FBI said Rossi -- disguised in a white baseball cap and sunglasses -- walked into a Sun Trust bank in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon and demanded money from the teller. About an hour later, Rossi walked into a Wells Fargo branch in Wilton Manors and also demanded money from the teller, the FBI said.

In both cases, Rossi left with an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.

