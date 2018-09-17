Woman beaten for hours inside Lauderhill home after taking in homeless person, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman was beaten for about two hours Sunday after allowing another woman to stay at her apartment in Lauderhill because she was homeless, authorities said

According to an arrest report, Penny Jessica McClatchie, 31, of Sunrise, became abusive and belligerent after a night of drinking.

The victim told police that she asked McClatchie to leave and the suspect began punching, elbowing and choking the victim without provocation.

Lauderhill police said the victim attempted to fight back and leave the apartment, but McClatchie would pull her back into the apartment, sit on her and continue beating her.

The victim eventually gave up attempts to escape because she was in fear for her life, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, an anonymous tipster eventually called police after hearing screams for help and banging on the walls coming from the apartment.

Police said officers arrived at the apartment in the 6300 block of North Falls Circle Drive, at which time McClatchie told the victim not to say anything to the officers or she would kill her.

But authorities said the victim ran out of the apartment to the officers, screaming, "Help me! Help me!"

Police believe the victim would have suffered more serious injuries or even death had the tipster not called them.

McClatchie was arrested on charges of felony battery and false imprisonment/kidnapping.

