Woman carjacked at gunpoint while leaving work at Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, Fla. - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday while leaving work at Sawgrass Mills, authorities said.

According to a police report, the 40-year-old victim had just finished her shift at the Adidas store around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she was approached from behind by two juveniles in the parking lot near the Avenue 3 entrance.

Sunrise police said one of the culprits, who was heavyset, was wearing a white and gray T-shirt pulled up to cover his face, and the second thief, who was skinnier, was wearing a black hat and hoodie.

Police said the skinnier thief pointed a black handgun at the woman and demanded her valuables.

The victim gave them her iPhone X, the Apple iWatch off her wrist and her purse, authorities said.

According to the police report, the victim said the skinnier thief rummaged through her purse, at which time the heavier-set one took hold of the gun, pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her if she walked any further toward the mall security office.

Police said the other carjacker dumped the woman's purse out into the roadway, grabbing her Coach wallet and the keys to her red 2014 Nissan Rogue before they both fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle has several distinguishing decals, including four "Star Wars" family decals and one baby on board decal, authorities said.

Police said the victim forgot her Apple account login information and was therefore not able to use the "Find my iPhone" feature.

Anyone with further information about the carjacking is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

