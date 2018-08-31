Woman carjacked, dragged by vehicle outside Cooper City fitness studio

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A woman was carjacked early Friday as she was heading into a gym in Cooper City.

Authorities said the victim was even dragged by her own vehicle as the crook drove off.

"It is really shocking that it even happened," Orange Theory Fitness owner Nick Granteed said.

The woman was carjacked just before 5 a.m. in the Countryside Shops at Cooper City.

"She went back out to her car to get her gloves to work out," Granteed said.

The victim said two men pulled up in a vehicle. She said one of them got out and tried to steal her purse and car, but she fought back.

"Telling her to get back in the car, and she refused. I think she was even punching on the guy," Granteed said.

The woman, who does interval training at Orange Theory five days a week, managed to get free, but was dragged through the parking lot.

"Her arm got caught in the seat belt," Granteed said. "They drug her from the front of the building to the back, where she was all scraped up."

The woman was seen with a bandaged elbow after the harrowing incident, but she didn't go to the hospital.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for the two thieves and the woman’s white, 2016 Lexus GS 350 sedan.

Granteed said the fitness studio has been open for five years at that location and has never had an incident like this.

The company immediately sent a security memo to all its trainers about the incident, warning them to be alert, especially during early morning classes.

"The guys got away with the car and I think she got really lucky," Granteed said.

Anyone with information about the carjackers' identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.