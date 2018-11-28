Woman caught on camera ransacking victim's room at ALF in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was captured on surveillance video ransacking the room of a resident at an assisted living facility in Parkland.

The burglary occurred the morning of Oct. 30 at the Aston Gardens at Parkland Commons, located at 9405 Aston Gardens Court.

Deputies said the thief rummaged through the room for several minutes before stealing cash from the victim's dresser.

The security camera captured the theft and alerted the victim's family.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Deputy Roger Jean at 954-753-5050. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

