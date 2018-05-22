Woman causes 6-vehicle crash after committing fraud at bank, Sunrise police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A woman caused a six-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon after committing fraud at a bank in Sunrise, authorities said.

Police said the initial incident was reported at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at Nob Hill Road and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Sunrise police said the woman fled the scene, causing the crash at Oakland Park Boulevard and Hiatus Road as officers attempted to stop her.

One person was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Police said the woman was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.

