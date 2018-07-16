Woman dies after Publix semi-tractor trailer ran her over, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Publix semi-tractor trailer ran over and killed a woman on Monday in Boynton Beach.

The semi-tractor trailer was at the 2200 block of North Seacrest Boulevard when the rear wheel ran over 68-year-old Herma Jervis, police said.

Officers identified the driver of the truck as Bryan J. Martinez Borjas, 31, of North Miami. He was traveling with Huachuca Moore, 46, of Tamarac.

Officers were asking anyone with information to call Detective Lawrence Rini at 561-742-6853.

