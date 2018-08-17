Woman follows closely behind shopper before snatching wallet in Cooper City

Surveillance video shows a woman snatching a shopper's wallet from her purse in a shopping cart at Aldi in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A woman took her time following another shopper at a Cooper City grocery store before making off with the shopper's wallet. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are now searching for the thieving woman caught on surveillance video rummaging through the shopper's purse.

The theft occurred on the afternoon of June 27 at the Aldi store on North University Drive.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the woman following closely behind the victim, pretending to shop by placing random items in her shopping cart.

As the real shopper turns her back to her cart, the other woman seizes her opportunity, snatching the victim's wallet from her purse. The crook then ditches her cart and leaves the store before the victim realizes what has happened.

Deputies said the thief charged $462 on the victim's credit card at Macy's in Pembroke Pines and was captured on surveillance video as she spent $256 using the victim's debit card at Target.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call BSO detectives at 954-432-9000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

