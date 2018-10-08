Woman gets pinned between 2 vehicles in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A South Florida woman is lucky to be alive after she became pinned between two cars during a crash in Pembroke Pines.

"He's telling me to move, to move, but I couldn't move because I got stuck," Octavia Tirado said.

The incident happened about 6:40 p.m. Friday in Tirado's own driveway off Southwest 64th Way.

Tirado now needs crutches to get around after a car veered off the road. She said the driver crashed the vehicle, put it in reverse and then left the scene.

"This is a corner that a lot of cars come by so fast. We have a lot of children that play here. This is a family area -- residence," Tirado said.

Surveillance cameras captured part of the incident.

The video shows the vehicle speeding down the street before running off the roadway. Smoke can be seen as it hits two vehicles.

Neighbors ran over to help and physically lifted one of the cars to free Tirado.

Tirado said the car first crashed into a pickup truck in her driveway, which then shifted over toward the other car in her driveway, pinning her between the vehicles.

Tirado's 5-year-old son was in the car's path ahead of the crash, but his father quickly threw him back moments before impact.

Tirado said she knows her son is also lucky to be alive.

"He could have been dead. It's a miracle he survived," she said. "I'm very upset because if he would have stopped and said, 'Hey, can I help you? It's an accident.' OK. But you don't do that. You don't just hit somebody, don't know what's going on and just leave."

Tirado's husband tried to grab the young driver whose silver vehicle now has some heavy front-end damage.

But Tirado said he managed to drive away and no arrest has been made.

Residents in the area said there are several cameras all around the neighborhood that caught the escape.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



