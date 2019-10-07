Woman killed on US Highway 441 near Riverland Road

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed after stepping into the path of an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 in Broward County, the son of the driver told Local 10 News.

The man, who wouldn't speak on camera, told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that his mother was traveling north on U.S. 441 near Riverland Road when a woman stepped in front of his mother's car.

He said his mother couldn't stop in time and her car struck the woman, killing her.

A body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of U.S. 441. A black Toyota was parked nearby with its hazard lights flashing.

Broward Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the fatal crash.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 441 were closed at Riverland Road for several hours during the investigation.

