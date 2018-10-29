Woman punches store clerk in face after being asked to leave, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 26-year-old woman was arrested last week after punching a store employee in the face after being asked to leave the business in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest report obtained Monday by Local 10 News, Alexandra Dominique, of Delray Beach, went to Ward's City Discount at 6 NE Third St. on Thursday and was asked to leave by an employee.

The employee told deputies Dominique was asked to leave because she stole clothes off a mannequin the day before.

The victim said Dominique then punched her twice in the face, causing the victim’s nose to bleed.

Authorities said the victim's nose did not look disfigured but was swollen and the victim was holding a bloody towel.

The victim told deputies her husband intervened to try to get Dominique to leave the store, at which time Dominique picked up a large rock outside and threw it at the victim's husband.

The victim and her husband then went back into the store and locked the doors, the arrest report stated.

Deputies said Dominique was taken into custody about two blocks north of the store.

She faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.



