Woman's car set on fire less than an hour after her insurance expires

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are investigating after a woman said her car was intentionally set on fire outside her Pembroke Pines home, and it was all captured on a Ring camera.

"You can see someone pouring gasoline -- I guess it's gasoline -- all over my car and then just lighting it up and running away," Patricia Lordi said.

The burnt-out remains of Lordi's 2015 Cadillac ATS sit in her driveway as a reminder of the arsonist who gave her and her family a heart-pounding scare.

"My daughter woke me up, screaming, frantic, because she said she heard a bang and my car alarm going off. When she came to the front window, the car was engulfed in flames," Lordi said.

On video recorded by her motion-activated Ring camera, the culprit appears to be a tall man wearing a hoodie. After he runs off, he is seen getting into what appears to be a white Dodge Charger. He may not have gotten away unscathed, however.

"It looks like he got burnt in the face, and I think he was surprised, from the reaction that I saw," Lordi said.

The crime happened at 12:41 a.m. Thursday. Perhaps the cruelest part of the situation is that Lordi's car insurance expired at midnight.

"My insurance lapsed," she said. "I was in the process of getting my policy renewed -- possibly going with a different insurance company. It was something I was going to be doing this morning. So now, I am really screwed."

While Pembroke Pines police look for the perpetrator, the Pembroke Pines Fire Department said Lordi is lucky the fire didn't spread to the front of her house.

Lordi said she will likely sleep with one eye open Thursday night.

"I don't know if they meant to target someone else and they came here mistakenly," she said. "I moved here six months ago. But why? Why would you do this to somebody? I go to work and come home every day. I live my life. This is mind-blowing to me."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Lordi's family to help her buy a new car.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.