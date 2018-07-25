Woman seriously hurt in rollover crash along Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was seriously hurt in a car crash along Alligator Alley near the border of Broward and Collier counties, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward County Fire Rescue, said the woman and her 9-year-old daughter were traveling north in a silver Chevy Trailblazer around 7:15 p.m. when the woman lost control of the SVU, causing the vehicle to flip over several times.

The woman was thrown from the SVU and suffered serious injuries to her face and abdomen, Kane said. Authorities suspect that she may not have been wearing a seat belt.

Her daughter was not seriously hurt in the crash, Kane said.

Paramedics airlifted the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The daughter was taken to the same hospital for evaluation.





