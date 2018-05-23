Woman sets men up to get robbed inside Wilton Manors motel room, police say

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A woman and two men were arrested this month after they set up two men to get robbed inside a motel room in Wilton Manors, authorities said.

According to Wilton Manors police, the victims invited Haley Ball, 19, to the Luck's Inn, at 240 W. Oakland Park Blvd., on May 12.

Police said Ball made a phone call while inside the room and then walked out, leaving the door to the room open.

Authorities said three men then stormed into the room and pointed handguns at the victims.

The victims complied with the robbers' demands and gave up their wallets, police said.

Surveillance video shows a woman, identified by police as Ball, arriving at the motel with three men in a black SUV.

Police said two of the men waited outside the room until Ball exited before they entered the room.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims told detectives that a black 9mm pistol was pointed at his face and he was ordered to lay facedown on the bed while the thieves rummaged through the room and took numerous items.

About $1,000 in cash and three credit cards were stolen from one of the victims, the report stated.

Police are working to identify and find this man in connection with a May 12 robbery in Wilton Manors.

The robbers were then seen running back to their SUV, where the third man was waiting in the vehicle with Ball, and leaving the area, authorities said.

Ball was taken into custody May 15, and Ertalvens Hermogene, 21, and Syoni Parks, 20, were arrested the next day.

Police said they are still searching for the third man involved in the robbery.

All of the suspects face charges of committing a home invasion robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the final robber is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

