Woman caught in crossfire in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A woman was shot early Saturday after gunfire broke out in a Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza, authorities said.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies said the woman was caught in the crossfire when men began shooting at each other from inside their cars about 2:30 a.m. at Oriole Plaza on North State Road 7 near Northwest 44th Street.

A witness said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a nearby club.

"A fight broke out in the club, and, you know, it escalated," Regina Marshalls said. "Everything calmed down for a little bit. The party went on; then, you know, everything got escalated back again."

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, deputies said. Her condition was not disclosed.

Both drivers fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies did not identify the victim. As of early Saturday, deputies had not released a description of suspects or of the cars involved.

