Woman struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed Friday after investigators she said she laying in the middle of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach and was struck by multiple cars.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Jennifer Amy St. Clair, 33, was killed around 2 a.m. near the Atlantic Boulevard exit.

St. Clair was pronounced dead the scene.

Feola said it was unclear how St. Clair got onto the roadway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

