Woman tortured puppies by swinging them around in backpack, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman was arrested on Sunday after deputies said she tortured four puppies by sealing them in a small backpack and then swinging the bag around violently while at a Pompano Beach bar.

Teresa Gardner, 27, faces charges of animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told police that Gardner had placed the four 4-week-old puppies in the backpack while she was at the Briny Irish Pub in the 3400 block of Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Witnesses said she roughly threw the bag on bar tables and benches.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the puppies had trouble breathing while inside the bag and witnesses said the animals were shaking and traumatized when they were released.

When deputies arrived, Gardner ignored multiple verbal commands during her arrest.

Gardner is currently being held on $1,000 bond at the North Broward Jail Bureau in Pompano Beach. She appeared in bond court on Monday, where a judge ordered not have any contact with domestic pets upon her release.

Gardner grew upset as the hearing ending and screamed out, "I didn't do that." At that point, court officials shut off her microphone.

The Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Division took the puppies and their mother into their care.

Lisa Mendheim, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the puppies are recovering and appear to be in good health.

