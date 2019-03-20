Woman who burned boss with hot water sentenced to 1 year in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Davie truck stop worker who threw scalding water on her boss last year was sentenced to 1 year in prison Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Jondre Thomas, 34, pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

"It was an isolated incident, no violence in her past," Judge Andrew Siegel said explaining the sentence, which included four years of probation and anger mangement class. "The court believes it was committed in an unsophisticated manner. She did show remorse. Still should be punished for what she did."

On Feb. 2, 2018, Thomas' supervisor, Claudio Salcedo, got into an argument with her after he asked her about some missing money.

Thomas, who worked there for five years, denied stealing the money and accused Salcedo of setting her up and trying to get her fired. Surveillance video from the 595 Truck Stop shows Thomas losing her cool and throwing the hot liquid right at Salcedos' face.

"I just felt the splash in my face, my skin sizzling," Salcedo told Local 10 News in 2018. "Never thought anyone could do such a thing."

Paramedics took Salcedo to Broward Medical Center where he was treated for second and third-degree burns. One of his eyes was also injured.

Thomas apologized to Salcedo in court Monday.

“I know that I hurt you badly. I’m sorry that things happened the way they did. I don’t know what came over me,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.