Woman who crashed into BSO station had recently lost custody of her children, report says

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A woman who crashed her car into a Broward County Sheriff's Office substation in March was seeking to retaliate against deputies who removed her children from her custody, according to an arrest report.

Lasandra Johnson taken into custody Friday after spending almost two months in the hospital recovering from her injuries. Johnson, 34, of West Park, faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and using a vehicle to cause damage.

On March 19, Johnson drove her car through the front window of the substation in the Pembroke Park, deputies said. Johnson had apparently doused herself in gas before the crash. The report said Johnson had a large gas can in her front seat.

With her clothes on fire, Johnson then got out of the car and approached employees in an "aggressive manner," the report said.

"Now you guys will listen," Lasandra Johnson told deputies, according to the arrest report. "You guys are not going to hurt my family anymore. This is all your fault."

The report said Johnson recently lost custody of her children and that deputies had been involved with the case.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said Johnson suffered third-degree burns all over her body. The crash caused significant damage to sheriff's office station, and it has not reopened.

