XXXTentacion suspect emotionless as he appears in bond court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The final suspect to face a judge in the killing of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion showed no emotion Wednesday as he appeared in bond court.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, said Trayvon Newsome, 20, surrendered to deputies about 5 p.m. Tuesday at his lawyer's office in Fort Lauderdale.

A Broward County judge ordered that Newsome, who faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, be held without bond.

BSO deputies said XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of June 18. Deputies said Newsome and three other suspects robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

A shrine-like memorial quickly formed in front of RIVA as fans mourned the rapper's death.

The other three suspects, Robert Allen, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, have already been arrested and remain in jail.

