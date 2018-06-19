XXXTentacion's friends organize memorials in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Friends of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, will be holding a candlelight vigil on Tuesday and a memorial on Friday in Broward.

The organizers of the 5:30 p.m. event on Tuesday were planning to meet at 3671 North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach. They were asking those who were planning to attend to bring white and gold balloons and white candles.

Another group was planning a march at 8 p.m. on Friday from 926 E. Sample Road in Pompano Beach to 3671 North Dixie Highway for a candlelight vigil until midnight.

Onfroy was shot about 4 p.m. on Monday and doctors at Broward Health North pronounced him dead about 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for two men who fled in a black Dodge Journey.

Celebrities and fans worldwide were quick to react to the murder of the Plantation native on social media.

"Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here," Kanye West tweeted. "Thank you for existing."

