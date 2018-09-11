Youth pastor accused of forcing 5-year-old to perform oral sex on him

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An 18-year-old youth pastor is accused of forcing a 5-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him, Pembroke Pines police announced Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, relatives took Dimitri Jamal Daniels to the police station Tuesday, a day after the victim's aunt saw the child performing oral sex on Daniels.

Police said the aunt entered the den area of Daniels' home, where he and the victim were Sunday, and the victim told her what Daniels had forced her to do.

Police said relatives questioned Daniels and he confessed to sexually battering the girl.

According to detectives, Daniels had sexually battered the child on multiple occasions and exposed her to video pornography.

Daniels faces charges of sexual assault on a child less than 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 12.

Police said that prior to his arrest, Daniels served as a volunteer youth pastor at the Mount Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church in Miami Gardens.

Because of his close proximity with children during his time with the church, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who wishes to report an additional crime regarding Daniels is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department's Investigations Bureau at 954-431-2225.

