Casino boat catches fire in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A casino boat with 50 people aboard caught fire Sunday off the coast of Port Richey, officials said.

Kevin Doll, a spokesman for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, said all 50 people were able to make it to shore, where they were treated by paramedics.

The SunCruz Casino boat caught fire about 4 p.m. off the coast near Harborpointe Drive and Bay Boulevard, Doll said.

Vessels with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in the rescue, Doll said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.